What is behind decision on The Batt?

The Texas A&M president (and whoever is pulling her chain) thinks it prudent to shut down The Battalion’s print editions (leaving only its digital forms of expression).

She thinks it further prudent to dissolve the student organization status of student media, thus bringing student expression under the total (totalitarian?) control of the administration and fleecing it of its present First Amendment protections.

As a journalism faculty member at A&M (1985-2004), a bit of background concerning the two issues seems in order. The issues are student free expression and the university’s current and historical attitude toward it.

Professionally, I am a lawyer. Academically, I taught Media and First Amendment Law at A&M to 150 students every long semester for 20 years. I also was the newsroom lawyer for The Battalion.

My view of the student editors and staff, almost without exception, is that they were very responsible stewards of their First Amendment freedoms.