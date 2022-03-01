What is behind decision on The Batt?

The Texas A&M president (and whoever is pulling her chain) thinks it prudent to shut down The Battalion’s print editions (leaving only its digital forms of expression).
She thinks it further prudent to dissolve the student organization status of student media, thus bringing student expression under the total (totalitarian?) control of the administration and fleecing it of its present First Amendment protections.
As a journalism faculty member at A&M (1985-2004), a bit of background concerning the two issues seems in order. The issues are student free expression and the university’s current and historical attitude toward it.
Professionally, I am a lawyer. Academically, I taught Media and First Amendment Law at A&M to 150 students every long semester for 20 years. I also was the newsroom lawyer for The Battalion.
My view of the student editors and staff, almost without exception, is that they were very responsible stewards of their First Amendment freedoms.
Much research has shown that the public largely misunderstands the meaning of the First Amendment. In a nutshell, it means that the entire government — all branches and at all levels — is prohibited from engaging in the prior restraint of expression of its citizens (with a few exceptions as noted by the U.S. Supreme Court and not relevant here). So the first thing to know is that A&M is the government because it is publicly assisted and because it is owned by the state of Texas.
That said, it is important to understand that such government university entities are not obligated to create means of student expression. If, however, they do, First Amendment protections kick in at that point and any such student expression vehicles may not be shut down by the university absent financial exigency, according to longstanding federal appellate law.
The Battalion was created by the university as a means of student expression more than 100 years ago. The First Amendment unquestionably applies to it.
There is no financial exigency here. The Battalion has been self-supporting through advertising sales (by students — great training) for 100 years.
The current proposed action by the administration is blatantly unconstitutional. I would love for all of us to hear the administration’s argument that it is not.
When I started at A&M in 1985, the department’s undergraduate program was a proud mix of professional education and academic training; i.e., we had a group of professors with impressive professional journalism backgrounds, including two persons who had been editors of major metropolitan newspapers — one of whom had shared in a Pulitzer Prize. These persons had master’s degrees. We also had a group of professors with research doctorates and some professional journalism experience. It was a great balance, especially for an undergraduate-only program. As a former television reporter, AP writer, and publisher of scholarly law-review articles, I fit comfortably into both camps.
But the then-dean of the College of Liberal Arts (liberal arts being a most unfortunate choice for the location of a significantly professional department) decided all that professional stuff had to go. Through retirement, he had his way, devolving us into virtual professional nothingness by insisting that we hire no one with any meaningful professional journalism background.
A few years later, the administration opened the floodgates on us by causing the department to swell from about 300 majors to more than 800 majors. During those years, the great majority of students in the department had no interest in journalism; they were just getting an A&M degree. The significant minority who wanted a real journalism education (professional and academic) had to slog through that mush.
That situation, of course, caused the quality level of the department to deteriorate even further.
Next, I was — in effect — fired. The university had plans for the department — plans for its total demise.
As a political construct, free expression always has been complicated; now, it is immensely complex because present-day politics has caused some parties to do a 180 on the subject.
I cannot possibly know the exact reasons for the administration’s current proposal. But I can take a very educated guess: First, several years after I no longer was there, the journalism department was disbanded — the only academic department to suffer that fate in the history of the university.
Then, over time, the 24,000 daily-circulation student newspaper was cut back to weekly (another First Amendment violation, in my view). Now, the administration wants to do away with the print editions altogether (clearly another First Amendment violation).
Next, inexorably in my view, will be the administration-led collapse to effective meaninglessness of the remaining student expression digital media. And if the university gets its way and disbands student media as a student organization, students effectively will have no voice, zero ability to inform and influence.
Does this sound like state-run media to you? It certainly does to me. Is that what we want?
Does the university wish this because it does not like the criticism it sometimes has felt from The Battalion over the years (quite mild, in my view)?
Does the university wish this because The Battalion and other student media do not quite fit into a politically-correct spot in the present culture wars?
Is it something else equally nefarious? Some combination?
At the very least, the stakeholders (and that is all of us) deserve to know the truth as to the university’s real motivations.
The reasons the administration has listed so far, typically, are as weak as a two-dollar suitcase.