What happened to give us the outcome of this year's election>

What happened in this election?

We’ve had several very close elections in my lifetime. 1968 was one. The 2000 election, obviously. And 2004.

But this one was more fraught — 49/49 and some change for each candidate in most of the swing states. It was more fraught than ‘68, which was a terrible year of hope, violence and lost hope.

What happened here?

Why were the pollsters even more wrong than four years ago or 1980?

One obvious answer is that 50/50 is just who we are — since 1968. We are a closely and deeply divided country.

And the obvious lesson is that we must learn to live together, and live with our differences.

The second answer is the “shy” Trump voter. This is real. Most of us know it from our own observation, lives and families.

There are so many people, including young people, who kept their intended vote to themselves, not because they felt ashamed or guilty but because they don’t want to fight, or be socially isolated or humiliated.