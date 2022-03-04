WASHINGTON — Great presidential speeches come from great moments in history. With Ukrainians making a valiant stand to repel Russian invaders, President Joe Biden had just such a moment on Tuesday night — and utterly failed to meet it.

He took a State of the Union address that was first drafted weeks before and stapled a new Ukraine section on the top — one that did little more than pat himself on the back for the great job he has done rallying the world to punish Vladimir Putin.

He did not explain what was at stake if Putin were allowed to succeed or commit the United States to doing what is necessary to help Ukraine stop him. And he failed to deliver a clear message to Putin that his aggression will not stand.

Here is what Biden should have said on Ukraine in his State of the Union address:

My fellow Americans, as we gather in this chamber, war is raging in the heart of Europe — and brave Ukrainians are risking their lives to defend their country. So, tonight, I want to speak with you about what is at stake in this struggle. We have just witnessed the worst act of unprovoked aggression in Europe since World War II.