Were the good ole days really all that good?

Winter is a season to take stock, and we can all agree that the last year was sheer hell. So how do we cope with 2021? We hope for better days in the future and recall the distant past with nostalgia.

Oh, those “good old days!” In a recent article in The Wall Street Journal, Jonah Norberg provided startling evidence of our longing for what has gone before. “When asked if life in their country is better or worse today than 50 years ago,” he writes, “31% of Britons, 41% of Americans, and 46% of French say it’s worse.”

Do these figures seem high to you? Not to worry — psychologists will tell you that nostalgia is a natural, comforting element of mental health. The past is stable and predictable; it provides us with a frame and a focus during “unprecedented times” such as those we experienced in 2020.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of our yearning to return to the past is the fact that each generation clings to a different decade. In fact, each generation remembers the days of its youth as the best years of its life. Our memories tell us that these were good times, bright with hope.