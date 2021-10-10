Weather likely will grow more extreme in Texas

Extreme weather is nothing new to Texans, but data suggests it will become more frequent as we approach our bicentennial in 2036 — and the consequences could be severe.

While actual weather from year to year is largely unpredictable, a review of long-term data over Texas’ past hundred years reveals significant trends that point to an increased risk of destructive natural disasters.

This year will be best remembered for the extreme winter weather in February, and a relatively mild summer is still fresh in our minds.

However, data clearly shows that Texas is getting hotter. This summer would have been regarded as a steamy one if it had happened in the 1970s or 1980s. And this year notwithstanding, trend data show that the number of 100-degree days has more than doubled over the past 40 years and could nearly double again by 2036.

Similarly, while we’ve had a relatively wet year, hotter temperatures point to increased threat and severity of drought. Hot days increase the rate of evaporation from the soil and from water bodies, which means droughts take a harder toll when they strike.

So, if — or when — Texas experiences another dry period such as those in the early or middle 20th century, the higher temperatures will lead to even more severe effects.