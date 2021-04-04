We wish a blessed amd happy Easter to all our Christian readers

Today is Easter, the most holy day of the year for the world’s 2.3 billion Christians. It is the day to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus and His promise of life everlasting for those who believe.

Easter has been celebrated since the dawn of Christianity, originally linked to the Jewish Passover. The Emeror Constantine, in the early years of the Fourth Century, however, moved to separate Easter from Passover and the Council of Nicea in 325 set the Easter celebration as the first Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox. Thus, the reason some Easters come early in the year and others, later.

Still, the link to Judaism remains strong. Jesus celebrated Passover as His last meal. There, as recorded in the Book of Matthew, he broke the bread, saying it represents His body, broken for us, and he drank the wine, which He said symbolized His blood, poured out for the forgiveness of our sins. Shortly after the meal, while praying in the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus was arrested.

He would be tried, convicted, and crucified dead.

But, the Bible says, on the third day mourners found His tomb empty, as He had risen to be with His Father.