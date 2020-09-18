We want our fun but too many of us refuse to wear a mask

I say once again because I tried watching baseball. But the telecasts felt downright eerie at times with analysts appearing in little boxes from places beyond the ballpark. They could have been watching on a monitor on Mars. They felt no more intimately connected to the game than I was — not surprising since they were watching in some cases from their living rooms just like me.

I hated the piped-in crowd noise and cardboard cutouts instead of human beings in the seats. It reminded me of the artifice being used by Major League Baseball to even be playing during the pandemic and all the players who had tested positive for COVID-19 — with some of the results kept from the public.

I can’t watch an inning of baseball without thinking about players such as Boston Red Sox ace Eduardo Rodriguez, one of the best pitchers in baseball, who is not playing this year.

The reason: After “recovering” from COVID-19, he now has myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle attributed to the virus. Rodriguez is not alone.

One-third of Big Ten athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 this summer and fall wound up with myocarditis, according to Wayne Sebastianelli, Penn State’s director of athletic medicine. No one can tell those athletes how that will play out in the rest of their lives.