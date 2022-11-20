We still can learn from the Pilgrims

As we approach Thanksgiving, the holiday “most central to our national identity, our religious heritage and our historical memory,” as Robert Tracy McKenzie, professor of history at Wheaton College, suggests in his book “The First Thanksgiving,” many might wonder what we can still learn from the Pilgrims who landed in what they called “this new land” in 1620.

Before critics offer the correction that there were many “First Thanksgivings” prior to the Pilgrims’ celebration in 1621, McKenzie acknowledges these earlier groups and suggests we might use the more historically accurate label, the “First American Protestant Christian Thanksgiving North of Virginia and South of Maine.”

In fact, he even points out that this was probably not the Pilgrims’ “First Thanksgiving,” but more of an autumn festival.

He also cautions us to study history, not to find ammunition for today’s Culture Wars, but to gain a better understanding of ourselves.

He is concerned that we have become too comfortable with the Pilgrims and do not realize that “much of what they believed we would find puzzling, even troubling. Much of what we believe they would find mystifying, even repulsive.”

For the Pilgrims, “Liberty was the freedom, not to do what you wanted to do, but what was right. ... God had ordained a hierarchical society with three building blocks: the family, the church and the civil community … where civic participation was more of a duty than a right.”

In Chapter 4, “Finding Heroes Not Idols,” McKenzie reminds us, “Although capable of great acts of courage or kindness or self-sacrifice, our subjects are still flawed, imperfect sinners … They had their blind spots — as do we — but they were also people of faith and courage and hope, and there is much in their example to teach, admonish and inspire us.”

As we sit in our climate-controlled homes and celebrate with family and friends around a table laden with food, what can we learn from those men and women who, as William Bradford wrote in his history Of Plymouth Plantation “... fell upon their knees & blessed ye God of heaven, who had brought them over ye vast & furious ocean. …”

Many were in poor health, having survived a three-month trip with rough seas across the Atlantic Ocean. The Mayflower was only 113 feet long and the 102 members of the Pilgrims’ group, including their animals, were housed in an area smaller than one half of a basketball court.

Before going ashore, they wrote the Mayflower Compact which declared, “we will be governed by the consent of the governed,” because they had landed far to the north of their destination and realized that it would be up to them to provide not only their own food and shelter, but also their means of governing themselves.

Surely, we should remember them for declaring that they would “provide for the general welfare” as well as hold each person responsible for their own behavior and their contribution to the community.

We also should remember the great struggles these men, women and children faced to survive. After the first year, 52 of 102 passengers who reached Cape Cod were dead. Why did they continue to build their homes and tend their crops? What kind of people would have stayed against all the odds?

Certainly, we should remember the contributions of Squanto, the “Indian” they saw as evidence of God’s caring for them, though later Bradford believed “he was playing his own game” of survival. He not only spoke English, having been taken captive by earlier traders, eventually making his way back to North America by 1617, but he also knew how to negotiate the difficult existence between the Pilgrims and the native tribes that were fighting each other to control the area where the Pilgrims landed.

And, he taught them how to plant the right crops, without which help they most likely would not have survived.

But, as McKenzie notes, there is much more we need to learn from the Pilgrims — most importantly what being a pilgrim meant to them.

“From our privileged perspective, the Pilgrims lived in abject poverty. Imagining ourselves in their circumstances may help us to see more clearly the sheer magnitude of pleasure and possessions that we take for granted as well as the power that they hold over our lives. … It is not their poverty that I find most convicting, but their hope of heaven. “

As we gather this Thanksgiving, let us learn from our history and be thankful for the Pilgrims who were grateful to the God they worshipped for delivering them to this land.

As McKenzie wrote: “In the world as they knew it, material comforts were scarce, daily existence was arduous, starvation was possible, and death was always near.”

What a help, in time of heartache, to “lift up their eyes to the heavens, their dearest country.” What a balm to their souls, to quote Bradford’s poignant prose, that “they knew they were pilgrims.”