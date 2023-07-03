Was there a president before George Washington? Did we declare independence before The Declaration of Independence? Does it matter?

Some of the names are etched in our collective memory: Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Ben Franklin, Thomas Paine, Alexander Hamilton, John Hancock.

But there were 56 signatures on the Declaration of Independence including that of the improbably named Button Gwinnett. These were the men who came together to transform a disparate group of English colonies into what would become an independent nation. They knew that in signing that revolutionary document they risked everything, their possessions, their positions, their very lives.

From an English perspective they were traitors and the penalty for treason was well known. They knew they had to remain steadfast and united. As Franklin told them, “We must all hang together, or most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.”

Signing was an act of astonishing courage and trust. They were facing the greatest army the world ever had seen. Victory was far from assured. The Declaration itself emerged only after a year of arguing, haggling and negotiation.

The Second Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia May 10, 1775, shortly after the battles of Lexington and Concord. Delegates had been chosen by each of the colonies, in some cases by maneuvers of dubious legality. Not all of them were authorized to vote for independence. Some were forbidden to do so.

As the first order of business, they elected Virginia’s Peyton Randolph as leader. Few today recognize his name, but his title was president, making Peyton arguably the first president of the United States. His term, however, was brief. He collapsed and died October 22, 1775 while dining with his cousin, Thomas Jefferson.

He was succeeded by John Hancock, who took on the herculean task of achieving consensus among a loose assemblage of colonies with little in common but a sense of grievance with how King George was treating them.

Remarkably, the efforts of Hancock and a handful of other leaders, coupled with the intransigence and arrogance of King George III and the British Parliament, the Continental Congress came to acknowledge that independence was the only way to end the growing political and economic abuse they were suffering under English rule.

Only a year after the Congress convened, even colonies that had initially resisted severing ties with England agreed, authorizing Congress to adopt a resolution first proposed by Richard Henry Lee of Virginia entitled “A Resolution for Independence.” The much longer Declaration wasn’t finalized until two days later, so shouldn’t Independence Day more properly be July 2?

The larger question, though, is why did Congress feel it necessary to publish a Declaration of Independence? After all, we’d already been at war with England for more than a year and nobody thought reconciliation was possible.

The answer is in the first paragraph: “... a decent respect for the opinions of mankind” requires declaring the reasons for the separation.

What an extraordinary message those words imply: We’re doing this not just for ourselves, but for mankind. The authors of this document were writing in the liberating spirit of John Locke and The Enlightenment as they continued, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal. ...” All men, not just Americans, have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Obviously, from our 2023 perspective, those truths were shamefully limited in scope. When they said men they specifically meant white males who owned property. Women? People of color? The Founders left those questions for future battles.

We cannot fault them for failing to predict sensibilities a century or two in the future. What they accomplished with the Declaration was a gigantic step forward for humanity: conferring newfound dignity on common people and acknowledging that they, not just kings and noblemen, have certain rights simply by virtue of being born; rights no one can take from them.

While the Declaration goes on to fulfill its stated purpose of justifying separation by listing at least 27 specific instances of injury England had inflicted upon the American colonies, the radical idea that we are blessed from birth with fundamental and inalienable rights is what inspired people around the world in 1776 — and continues to do so in 2023.

That, as well as our nations’ founding, is what we should celebrate amid the barbecue and fireworks, affirming our commonality as Americans above our differences and, like the Founders, pledging to each other our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.

Not for a day, but every day.