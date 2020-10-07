We must not forget the coronavirus victims

The Caires were among several people I reached out to who lost loved ones to COVID-19, only to have to watch the president rejecting the advice of public health experts and serving as poster boy for those who defiantly refused to wear masks or keep a safe distance from others.

For John Paul Caire, the president’s rosy proclamations about the pandemic during the time his mother was sick had been grating enough. Then, in the midst of his grief, shortly after his mother’s death, John Paul Caire saw social media posts by two friends who seemed to mirror the president’s views.

“It is a hoax — only old people r affected by it,” wrote one of them. “Only 6% of the COVID deaths were caused solely from COVID. That’s only 11,000 deaths. Not worth shutting down our country ... .”

“My whole family had it,” John Paul responded. “My mom died from it. You are misunderstanding the data from the CDC. There are nearly 200,000 deaths from COVID, and nobody knows who it will affect until it does. It isn’t a hoax. I would be careful about what you say.”

“(Look) bro I’ve been praying for u and ur family,” the friend responded. “I had it too. But at the end of the day the survival rate is 99%. U don’t shut a country down for that.”