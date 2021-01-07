'We must all try to reestablish the trust that is the heart of our democracy'

For 30 years, I taught U.S. history because I thought it was such a privilege to share the great story of this amazing country. It has not always been an easy story to tell because there have been terrible mistakes made in our past — as well as great victories — but through it all there has been the story of hope and a belief that the democratic process would provide the way to a better future.

Today, we saw a very large peaceful protest destroyed by a group of protesters who had no respect for our government or our democratic way of life. While many rightfully may disagree with those who chose to protest the results of the election, it basically had been peaceful. There had been no attempt to burn the city of Washington, D.C., as with the riots last summer in many of our major cities. But there is no way to justify those who chose to riot and enter the Capitol building to prevent the functioning of our government.

Having worked in the Capitol and having seen how much security surrounds it every day, I am at a complete loss as to why there was so little security available Wednesday. There was obviously a complete failure to protect the building and those working there. But that in no way excuses the behavior of the group of protesters who entered the building with the intent of doing harm to the democratic process.