We have forgotten the lessons of history

“They have learned nothing and they have forgotten nothing.” While this statement is attributed to French clergyman-diplomat Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord in referring to the Bourbon Dynasty after the French Revolution, it could apply to the United States after Vietnam and now Afghanistan, with one change: We seem to have learned nothing and forgotten too much.
In each of these foreign policy debacles, we have tried to take a democratic form of government to countries that had no prior preparation for the kind of individual responsibility that it requires.
In Afghanistan, we have tried to bestow a form of government on another country in 20 years that took 200 years to develop in our own country – and which, as we saw on Jan. 6, still is threatened with destruction by mob violence.
Perhaps the biggest lesson we have not learned is our own history. Recently, I read on social media a statement that it was “just a matter of geography … that we were fortunate enough to be born in the right part of the world,” rather than in Afghanistan.
Yes, we were fortunate to be born in the United States, but the person who said this seems to have no concept about what it took to create this country … and just as importantly, what it requires to preserve it.
Geography certainly played a role, but it was the people, and their beliefs, who made this country. Other people have settled in equally large geographical areas, but they have not created the kind of government we have here in the United States.
Geography was both a blessing and a curse in the beginning. Most of those who came to the first colonies either died on the long trip across the Atlantic or from cold and starvation during the harsh winters.
Yet, those who survived believed that they were called to build a country that would be “a beacon to the world,” as John Winthrop stated in 1630 — a country where they could worship as they chose and ultimately, elect their government officials rather than inheriting their rulers.
And again, geography played a role. There was enough land to banish those who did not conform to what was considered to be the right way to worship.
Yet through this imperfect process they ultimately worked out a system of government based on compromise and the rule of law that was embodied in our Constitution which was adopted by “We the People” to preserve, protect and defend this special way of life — some even referred to it as an exceptional way of life.
Slowly, people built roads, bridges, towns, farms, churches and schools. And fewer starved to death or died from the cold winters, though far too many still did.
Yes, some also built plantations and had slaves and ultimately they fought the most destructive war in our history to rid the land of the institution of slavery. They did not, however, cure all of the ills that this awful form of human labor had created in this country, and we continue to pay the price for this today.
But in working to address these needed reforms, we seem to have lost a true appreciation of all that was accomplished by those who came to this land, this geographical location they called America.
Some of us have lived long enough to have seen the chaotic scenes of the fall of Saigon as people were clinging to helicopters trying to flee from the Communist takeover of South Vietnam.
And now we are seeing these scenes reenacted in the fall of Kabul and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
It is heartbreaking to see that once again our country has tried to do good but has contributed to unbelievable chaos and suffering in an attempt to help others gain their freedom.
But it is also heartbreaking and frightening to hear Americans who either have forgotten or never learned our own history and the price our ancestors paid to create the United States of America.
They seem to believe that all we have accomplished in this place called the United States was “just a matter of being born in the right place.” No wonder they have no understanding of what is required to “keep a Republic” in Ben Franklin’s words.
We have truly learned nothing and forgotten too much — and people are paying a high price for that failure, not only in Afghanistan, but in the United States of America.
Blanche Henderson Brick is a retired professor of history at Blinn College in Bryan.