We have forgotten the lessons of history

“They have learned nothing and they have forgotten nothing.” While this statement is attributed to French clergyman-diplomat Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord in referring to the Bourbon Dynasty after the French Revolution, it could apply to the United States after Vietnam and now Afghanistan, with one change: We seem to have learned nothing and forgotten too much.

In each of these foreign policy debacles, we have tried to take a democratic form of government to countries that had no prior preparation for the kind of individual responsibility that it requires.

In Afghanistan, we have tried to bestow a form of government on another country in 20 years that took 200 years to develop in our own country – and which, as we saw on Jan. 6, still is threatened with destruction by mob violence.

Perhaps the biggest lesson we have not learned is our own history. Recently, I read on social media a statement that it was “just a matter of geography … that we were fortunate enough to be born in the right part of the world,” rather than in Afghanistan.

Yes, we were fortunate to be born in the United States, but the person who said this seems to have no concept about what it took to create this country … and just as importantly, what it requires to preserve it.