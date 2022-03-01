We aare reminded of our many blessings

I join Eisenhower in praying that we will find a way to fulfill the heavy responsibilities of freedom both here and abroad, and pray that we will begin to remember the price our ancestors paid for us live in this free land and that we will find a new appreciation for all the blessings that we have and the opportunities that we too often take for granted.

While I do not have any easy answers to the problems that we face in this crisis today, I do believe that we should have done more over the past 20 years to support the Ukrainians as Russia moved into Georgia and the Crimean areas — though I am also aware that many observers would have seen such support as a threat to Russia.

And I believe that we should be doing more now to support countries where refugees are fleeing.

While we watch Ukrainians standing in lines volunteering to fight for their country’s freedom, we should have less complaining about standing in lines to vote for our country’s leaders or complaining that two weeks of early voting with virtually no lines is not adequate time to allow those who want to vote to do so.