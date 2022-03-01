We aare reminded of our many blessings

“The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride,” was the response of President Volodymyr Zelensky to a U.S. offer to evacuate him from Ukraine.
Today, We are all Ukrainian. We are watching the events unfolding in Ukraine with great concern for the brave Ukrainians who are fighting for their country against the power of a Russian invasion.
We also are watching with pride the citizens of Russia and other European countries who are opposing the policy of the Russian government in taking over another country by force.
And most Americans are asking if we cannot do more than post pictures of sunflowers on Facebook and pay higher prices for gasoline to support these heroic efforts of private citizens who are willing to die for the freedom we take for granted.
Is this the beginning of a new Cold War, which, like the first Cold War actually included the very “hot” wars of Korea and Vietnam? Or is this the long-feared beginning of World War III?
Are we witnessing today’s version of the invasion of Poland in 1939? Did we allow Munich to happen again in 2014 with the Russian invasion of Crimea?
As Americans, we cannot help but identify with these heroic Ukrainian men and women when we remember our own struggle when “once the embattled farmers stood, and fired the shot heard round the world.”
But neither can we forget that we are living in a nuclear world today where the battles can quickly move “beyond the rude bridge that arched the flood” to the destruction of the very earth we all inhabit.
We are haunted by Reinhold Niebuhr’s warning in “The Irony of History” that “We are drawn into an historic situation in which the paradise of our domestic security is suspended in a hell of global insecurity …” and “We are poorer for the global responsibilities which we bear. And the fulfillments of our desires are mixed with frustrations and vexations.”
But we also recall President Dwight Eisenhower’s sage advice in his farewell address in 1960 when he reminded us of our responsibilities as well as our privileges as the most influential and productive nation in the world:
“Understandably proud of this pre-eminence, we yet realize that America’s leadership and prestige depend, not merely upon our unmatched material progress, riches and military strength, but on how we use our power in the interests of world peace and human betterment.”
And we remember his prayer for all the peoples of the world:
“We pray that peoples of all faiths, all races, all nations, may have their great human needs satisfied; that those now denied opportunity shall come to enjoy it to the full; that all who yearn for freedom may experience its spiritual blessings; that those who have freedom will understand, also, its heavy responsibilities… .”
I join Eisenhower in praying that we will find a way to fulfill the heavy responsibilities of freedom both here and abroad, and pray that we will begin to remember the price our ancestors paid for us live in this free land and that we will find a new appreciation for all the blessings that we have and the opportunities that we too often take for granted.
While I do not have any easy answers to the problems that we face in this crisis today, I do believe that we should have done more over the past 20 years to support the Ukrainians as Russia moved into Georgia and the Crimean areas — though I am also aware that many observers would have seen such support as a threat to Russia.
And I believe that we should be doing more now to support countries where refugees are fleeing.
While we watch Ukrainians standing in lines volunteering to fight for their country’s freedom, we should have less complaining about standing in lines to vote for our country’s leaders or complaining that two weeks of early voting with virtually no lines is not adequate time to allow those who want to vote to do so.
We need to be more grateful for the opportunities we have as citizens in this free land and more committed to preserving, protecting and defending this democratic way of life.
We need to join with President Zelensky in saying, “The fight is here. … I am here. We haven’t laid down weapons. We will defend our country because truth is our weapon and our truth is that it is our land, our country, our children and we will protect them all.”
“Glory to Ukraine.”
“God Bless America.”
Blanche Henderson Brick is a retired professor of history at Blinn College in Bryan.