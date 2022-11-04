Ways to honor our veterans on Friday

“Thank you for your service … .”

It has become almost a tradition to greet a veteran with this familiar phrase. It’s also quite common to get the reply, “Thanks, but I was just doing my job. …”

With Veterans Day on Friday — the 11th day of the 11th month — you probably hear a lot of expressions of gratitude to those who have served in our nation’s military.

While volunteering with several veteran-oriented nonprofits, it has been my honor to hear stories of service and sacrifice from veterans and their families. Even though they aren’t in uniform, they embody the 2022 theme of Wreaths Across America to “find a way to serve.” I encounter inspiring examples of service in the Brazos Valley on a daily basis!

In researching a more personal way to interact respectfully with veterans and their families whom I have the honor to meet, I found the following timely quote from James Kelley, United States Marine Corps: “When I asked veterans how civilians should thank them for their service, one answer proved to be the most common, 'Vote!' Volunteer in your community, try and make a difference, and vote for what you believe is right.

"Honor the actions of veterans by ensuring that your voice is heard at the ballot box. Educate yourself on veterans’ issues. There are a number of fantastic organizations that help veterans with real issues, but the most impactful is to use your right to make your voice heard.”

My takeaway is that I still will continue to say “thank you for your service,” but whenever the opportunity arises, I will look for tangible ways to demonstrate appreciation.

As such, please join me in attending any or all of the following Veterans Day observations on Friday:

• 10 a.m. — Dedication of the Veterans of Brazos Valley Memorial, located in the Veterans Section of Bryan City Cemetery Annex (1608 N. Washington St.). This local burial option provides a National Cemetery format, with Veterans Administration-provided headstones and double stacking. The Veterans of Brazos Valley Memorial consists of five elements in gray granite: 8-foot monument, POW-MIA headstone, bench of reflection, section marker and flag ossuary.

• 11 a.m. — Veterans Day program at the American Legion Post 159 (101 Waco St. in Bryan), with Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis, the commandant of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, as the keynote speaker.

• 5:30 p.m. — Veterans Day ceremony, with “Honor Roll Roll Call” at the Louis L. Adam Memorial Plaza of Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station. The keynote speaker will be retired A&M women's basketball coach Gary Blair.

I will close with a quote from President John F. Kennedy: “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”