Washington and Lee University: The right way to discuss history

As Confederate monuments topple and sensibilities start to change, one institution is sticking with tradition.

Despite pressures from within and without, the Washington and Lee University Board of Trustees has voted 22-6 to keep its 151-year-old name. The decision, announced Friday in a lengthy memo to “The Washington & Lee community,” followed 11 months of deliberations that included surveys, letters and listening sessions involving faculty, students, alumni and parents.

The memo recognized why some would think a name change was overdue and appropriate. The university originally was named for President George Washington in recognition of his 1796 gift to keep then-named Liberty Hall Academy alive. Robert E. Lee’s surname was added upon his death in 1870 while serving as president of Washington College — not for his leadership of the Confederate Army, the university said, but for his work restoring the school following the war.

Some 2,000 alumni have called on the school to change its name, mostly because of Lee’s role in defending the Confederacy; so have a majority of current faculty. Other alumni were well arrayed against any change. What no one disputes is that the school is steeped in history, for good and ill.