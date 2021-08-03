Want a better America? Raise the US minimum wage

Things are even worse if you look at different areas across the country. The average rent is upward of $3,000 in San Jose, California, $2,000 in Philadelphia and $1,500 in Dallas.

Some states and counties have minimum wages higher than the federal minimum wage, you say? Well, that doesn’t seem to be enough either. Although 30 states and Washington, D.C., have minimum wages higher than $7.25 (some only slightly, like $8.75 in West Virginia), a minimum wage worker would have to work about 100 hours to afford a two-bedroom rental house. That’s two full-time jobs. Literally two jobs.

That is not OK. It is time that the federal minimum wage is increased to $15, as many scholars and elected officials have called for, and people’s livelihoods are no longer on the line. Most of the American people, in fact, would like to see the minimum wage increased to that number. They understand, and live through, the pain of the current situation.

We know that the federal minimum wage has not risen with inflation, so it is worth far less today than before. If the minimum wage had risen with productivity, it would be over $21 per hour. This would mean a person could make about $41,000 a year — a number that might facilitate better opportunities for them to find housing. Depending on the area of the country they live in, that’s still really low. But it is better.