Wanda Watson, Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4

1. Do you feel Precinct 4 gets its fair share of county funding? If not, why? (150 words)

Infrastructure inadequacies continue to affect Precinct4; some roads have sustained damage from heavy truck traffic. Without repair, the road conditions will inevitably deteriorate. I will work to prioritize the public works projects of Precinct 4 while adhering to the fiduciary responsibility of the county.

Brazos County Commissioners must be responsive to the needs of the county’s four precincts, providing for critical services and resources by funding the maintenance of roads and bridges, law enforcement and public safety agencies, analyzing and planning infrastructure requirements and assisting with developing economic growth.

To prioritize and meet those needs, county departments, for instance, the Office of the County Engineer. Study and prioritize works projects, then present recommendations to Commissioner’s Court for review and approval. As a commissioner, I commit to assuring work projects within Precinct 4 are equitably prioritized for funding.

2. What are the greatest needs of Pct. 4 and how would you go about addressing them? (150 words)

The most pressing issues of concern in Precinct 4 are broadband access in underserved areas, the need for expanded and lack of accessible public health and mental health services.

While attracting good jobs, public safety, and the maintaining roads are integral to the well-being of the community, some residents of precinct 4, the most demographically and economically diverse precinct in Brazos County, feel that they do not have a voice in local government. I pledge to listen to residents, create opportunities to gain feedback and be responsive to the concerns and needs of those residents. I commit to encouraging community engagement by creating opportunities for open communication and a more transparent government. Effective communication will foster the trust of its citizens.

3. Do you believe the commissioner’s position is full-time or would you hold another job in addition to the county post? (100 words)

As a retiree, I will be able to devote my attention full-time to the duties of the county commissioner, including engagement with regional and state and interacting with local municipalities, agencies, and community organizations. As members of the Brazos County public and private partnerships, commissioners must be assured of a seat at the table to work collaboratively.

I am committed to providing that service. As county commissioner, I will strive to deliver excellence and tangible results to residents. I know how to bring people together to build the strongest solution.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this office? (100 words)

I have a BA, accounting, and a master’s degree in higher education with a concentration in counseling from Texas A&M University.

After working in banking, I moved to positions of finance and budgeting at TAMU, but it was academic affairs that I found my niche for service and application of formal training – to promote student success in the belief that education can elevate. I retired in 2016 as director at the TAMU College of Medicine

My experience in finance and 32 years in higher education more than qualify me to be County Commissioner. My leadership style is collaborative, inclusive, and decisive.