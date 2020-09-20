Wait for the Ginsberg tributes

The West Wing continues to stand as one of the great dramas in television history. Yet I’ve always found Toby’s response appalling. True, most voters nowadays might well agree with him. Most political activists certainly do. To the ideologically committed, the chance to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court is the Holy Grail of politics, the bright shining reward at the end of years of pure-hearted struggle. At last the opportunity arises to enshrine in the sacred text of constitutional law one’s own ideological commitments.

I often wonder whether much of the madness that passes for politics these days is about little else than who gets to appoint the next justice or two. The almost pathological commitment to “our side” controlling the Court helps explain why, in the heat of the moment, people make what sound a lot like violent threats, to be carried out should Trump nominate a successor: An empty seat is that important.

I understand why so many people care so passionately about the identity of the next justice, as well as about how that justice is likely to vote on the hot-button issues. I just wish we could be more dignified about how we express our passions.