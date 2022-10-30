Voters face four non-candidate issues

College Station is growing so fast that it is hard to keep up with all the needs facing the city.

To address some of the most pressing needs, College Station voters are being asked to approve some $90 million in projects on a city bond issue on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Some of the five propositions included on the bond are critical, and all are important. Voters should give their approval to all five propositions.

Each proposition passes or fails on its own, meaning voters can approve some of the issues and reject others. But, again, we urge voters to approve all five propositions.

Here is a look at all five propositions:

Proposition A, $18 million — This proposition would pay for construction of Fire Station No. 7. In the past decade, since Fire Station No. 6 on University Drive opened in 2012, the city has grown an incredible 34%. Even more amazing is that the number of calls for fire/EMS service has boomed 83 percent.

It is clear that providing fire and emergency medical services needs to keep up with that growth. So, with voter approval, the city will locate a seventh fire station somewhere in the growing southern part of the city.

Proposition B, $16.1 million — As noted above, the city of College Station has grown rapidly, especially to the south — the only real direction it can grow. Proposition B would provide for widening Rock Prairie East from Town Lake Drive to William D. Fitch Parkway from the present two-lane asphalt road to a four-lane concrete road with separated bike lanes and sidewalks along each side.

In addition, the project would include street lights, a storm sewer and a traffgic signal at Town Lake Drive.

Proposition C, $30.4 million — This proposition includes $24 million for the second phase of Texas Independence Ballpark, near the old landfill on Rock Prairie East. Construction of the first phase will begin soon. Phase 2 would fund four additional synthetic diamond fields.

The remaining $6.4 million would pay for renovation of Fields 1-6 on the Harvey Road side of Veterans Park & Athletic Complex. The fields get heavy use and the planned improvements would increase their usefulness and their potential for attracting out-of-town visitors.

Proposition D, $22 million — This proposition would fund several parks improvements and redevelopment:

Bachmann Little League and Senior League/Soccer Buildings, $7 million — The existing aging restroom and storage facilities would be demolished and replaced with new facilities, including concession areas.

Anderson Park Pickleball/Futsal Courts, $1.7 million — If passed, Proposition D would fund three outdoor courts with LED lighting, lines and surfacing.

Reconstruction of Tennis Courts at Bee Creek and Central Park, $1.7 million — The courts would get new playing surfaces, lighting, fencing, netting and windscreens.

Redevelopment of Mable Claire Thomas Park, $3 million — Additions would include a new pavilion with restrooms, historical/memorial elements, additional lighting, shade areas and playscapes and recreational areas for all ages and abilities.

Lincoln Center Area Improvements, $1.2 million — The project would include restrooms and pedestrian improvements at W.A. Tarrow Park.

Central Park Operations Shop, $7.4 million — This project would demolish existing parks operations facilities, which have not been expanded since 1982. A new, larger building would be constructed to include secure storage, restrooms and office space.

Proposition E, $3.9 million — This would build a new pool, with a shallow splash pad, zero grade entry and restrooms in the vicinity of the old pool that was beyond repair and was demolished.