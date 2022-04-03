Volunteering pays big dividends

In 1943, National Volunteer Week first was held in Canada to recognize the contributions of women who collected supplies and helped wounded soldiers during World War II.

In 1974, National Volunteer Week debuted in the United States and was expanded to April’s National Volunteer Month, which went worldwide.

In 1990, “Points of Light” — the world’s largest nonprofit dedicated to volunteer service — was founded in response to President George H.W. Bush’s 1989 inaugural address.

President Bush said that “the solution to each problem that confronts us begins with an individual who steps forward and who says, ‘I can help.’ “

In 2020 — in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic — it is estimated that more than 5 million people contributed more than 20 million volunteer hours, which had a value of $482 million. Those figures are probably underestimated since volunteers often don’t report the gift of their time.

The theme for National Volunteer Week 2022 — April 17-23 — is “Shining a light on the people and causes that inspire us to serve”.

Since 2012, I have volunteered with Wreaths Across America. In December 2021, more than 2 million Wreaths Across America volunteers (1/3 of whomwere children), at 3,137 locations, placed more than 2.4 million remembrance wreaths on veterans’ graves.

Throughout the year, Wreaths Across America continues its mission: Remember-Honor-Teach. Its 2022 theme is “Find A Way To Serve”, even if you don’t wear a uniform.

Many of us military children were taught to “leave it better than we found it” whenever military transfers brought our families to new homes.

Volunteering was the best way to contribute to our new communities. So, that’s what I started doing when we moved here in 2015.

Many thanks to all volunteers in the Brazos Valley, your efforts help make it a very special place to live!

Ellen Fuller of Bryan describes herself as a “serial volunteer.”