Vaccinations every man needs

This is for you guys out there, and for everyone concerned about your guys out there. Last week was National Men’s Health Week and this is a great time to do a self-inventory to see what you can do to be get healthy and stay healthy.

It is no secret that men, in general, are less likely than women to take care of themselves and their health. A recent Cleveland Clinic survey found that almost two-thirds of men do not see a doctor regularly, and only 2 in 5 have an annual physical exam. However, “out of sight, out of mind” does not work when it comes to our health.

We are halfway through the year, but you can start today doing easy things that will make big differences in your life for years to come. The easiest thing is to get caught up on your vaccines, which does not require long runs, trips to the gym or changing your diet.

Every adult male needs eight vaccines. Tdap protects against tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough. Men also should consider a meningitis vaccination, which they can get any time. Texas requires a meningitis vaccine for anyone attending on-campus classes at a Texas college or university.