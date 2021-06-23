Vaccinations every man needs

This is for you guys out there, and for everyone concerned about your guys out there. Last week was National Men’s Health Week and this is a great time to do a self-inventory to see what you can do to be get healthy and stay healthy.
It is no secret that men, in general, are less likely than women to take care of themselves and their health. A recent Cleveland Clinic survey found that almost two-thirds of men do not see a doctor regularly, and only 2 in 5 have an annual physical exam. However, “out of sight, out of mind” does not work when it comes to our health.
We are halfway through the year, but you can start today doing easy things that will make big differences in your life for years to come. The easiest thing is to get caught up on your vaccines, which does not require long runs, trips to the gym or changing your diet.
Every adult male needs eight vaccines. Tdap protects against tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough. Men also should consider a meningitis vaccination, which they can get any time. Texas requires a meningitis vaccine for anyone attending on-campus classes at a Texas college or university.
Talk with your health care provider about Hepatitis A and B shots. Hepatitis A spreads through food or water, while Hepatitis B spreads via bodily fluids. Hepatitis B vaccine is recommended if you are sexually active, living with someone with Hepatitis B, or if you’re 59 years old or younger with Type 1 or 2 diabetes. The vaccine is not pushed for elderly men, as the risk declines with age.
Measles, mumps and rubella are not just for kids. You should receive the MMR vaccine if you were born in 1957 or later, and have not previously been vaccinated. You should receive the pneumonia vaccine if you are 65 or older, if you have a weak immune system, or if you have a chronic illness. Pneumococcal disease is responsible for up to half of pneumonia cases.
You could develop shingles if you had chickenpox because of the reactivation of the chickenpox virus. We recommend the shingles vaccine if you are 60 or older.
The human papillomavirus — HPV — is the cause of many cancers and pre-cancers (throat/tonsil/oropharynx, cervical, anal and genital cancers) in Texas. At least 80% of adults will contract HPV at some point in their life, but almost never have symptoms. Only women are routinely tested for HPV, even though the most common HPV-related cancer (throat/tonsil/oropharynx) occurs overwhelmingly in men. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends the HPV vaccine for kids 11 to 12, and for everyone through age 26 if not already vaccinated. This vaccine is also FDA approved for adults up to age 45, and is recommended for many in this age group after discussion with their doctor. The HPV vaccine is completely safe, highly effective, and provides long lasting protection against HPV infection.
Also, do not forget your flu shot, as flu season approaches, and the COVID-19 vaccine.
Preventing health issues is not just a guy thing. Your health affects everyone around you, particularly your family. So, step up and go in for yourself, and for everyone you love.
Dr. Erich M. Sturgis is board chair of The Immunization Partnership, a statewide non-profit organization that aims to create a community free from vaccine-preventable diseases by educating the community, advocating for evidence-based public policy, and supporting immunization best practices. Dr. Sturgis holds the Brown Foundation Endowed Chair and is professor of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at Baylor College of Medicine.