US strengthens defense with ship-launched interceptor missiles

The Missile Defense Agency can now proceed with a more complex test, potentially against an ICBM target armed with decoys or other missile-defense countermeasures.

The next administration will have to decide how to employ the SM-3 interceptor to defend the homeland. Its use can be as simple as maintaining the ability to deploy Aegis ships armed with these interceptors to the Pacific in the event of brewing North Korean aggression.

Besides providing an extra defense against a North Korean attack, the presence of these ships can boost deterrence. By lowering the probability that an attack will succeed, missile defense complicates an adversary’s attack calculus, forcing countries such as North Korea to think twice before pushing the nuclear button.

The next administration also could pursue a series of Aegis Ashore deployments across the United States to establish a permanent SM-3 Block IIA intercept capability. This longer-term option would require more resources and a concerted effort from the Pentagon to figure out how many Aegis Ashore systems would need to be built, and where.