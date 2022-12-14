 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Urge commissioners to help veterans

Urge commissioners to help veterans

MIKE SOUTHERLAND

The unrealistic politics of the Brazos County Commissioners Court continues to rage. This time it is veterans in the county who need help who will pay a price for the deep divide on the court.

Most recently it has been the taxpayers and voters not being able to early vote at the A&M Memorial Student Center.

On Dec 6, Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford proposed the following agenda item:

“Discussion and possible action on creating a Brazos County Veterans Court Advisory committee to evaluate, seek funding for and establish a Brazos County Veterans Court.”

Such a court is in operation in McLennan County with this purpose:

“Through a combination of structured support, health care, and other social service resources provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Texas Veterans Commission, McLennan County expects to see a reduction in criminal behavior and an increase in services received for veterans.

People are also reading…

“Veterans Treatment Court Participants Receive Assistance with VA Benefits Including:

Mental Health Treatment

Chemical Dependency Treatment

General Health care

Housing”

Commissioners Ford and Aldrich were not proposing a decision-making committee but only an “advisory” committee. Further, the agenda item gave the committee no authority to spend money or obligate the county to spend money or commit other resources.

The funding is to be provided by grants given by the state and other agencies — not Brazos County.

Tremendous savings in service members lives, their family turmoil, and the reduction of recommits to the judicial systemwould be derived from this simple committee.

It needs to be instituted immediately.

I have been in some discussions with county officials and the only opposition to the “advisory committee” has been from County Judge Duane Peters and commissioners Nancy Berry and Irma Cauley.

The fear that the judge has about some harden criminals being released cannot happen because violent criminals are not allowed in the program.

The other objections made by the commissioners were explained in the presentations and the safeguard of the committee only being “advisory” not decision making.

The applicants to appear before a Veterans Court must demonstrate the medical need because of combat situations which as we all know are well documented. Try to apply for VA benefits and you will learn right way how stringent the rules are.

I encourage the community to contact Brazos County commissioners and encourage them to pass the item now.

Mike Southerland, a former Bryan City Council member, is a retired Army lieutenant colonel who served as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970.

