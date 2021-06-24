Upholding free speech for students

In a landmark First Amendment opinion, the Supreme Court has limited schools’ ability to punish students for off-campus speech. In a case involving a cheerleader who was suspended from her team after criticizing her coaches and the cheer program in a profane Snapchat post, the court held that the school had gone too far.

While the court said that some off-campus speech — such as bullying and harassment — still can be regulated by schools, it laid out general guidelines that are intended to protect students from having their online speech monitored and regulated 24-7 by the schools they attend.

Part of what makes the decision so important is that it reaffirmed the core holding of the famous 1969 case of Tinker v. Des Moines School District, in which the justices for the first time recognized that students had free speech rights in school. That case said, essentially, that students were entitled to free speech in school provided they were not disrupting the school’s legitimate activities.

Since then, the court gradually has chipped away at the Tinker precedent, granting schools greater and greater latitude to regulate student speech. Wednesday’s decision, Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L., is the first major Supreme Court decision actively protecting student speech in half a century.