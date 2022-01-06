Unnerving similarities to Jan. 6

The primary lessons for democracy’s defenders today are to act quickly, openly, and thoroughly to document and publish the truth of what happened Jan. 6. The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has been diligently seeking information and soon will hold public hearings. Those hearings will form the framework how contemporary and future Americans will view the attack. Consequently, expect efforts to delegitimize the committee from white supremacists, anti-semites, and other right-wing extremists.

We should call Jan. 6 what it was: It was not a riot; it was an “attempted dissident coup” according to the Coup D’état Project at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. The project based its disturbing conclusion on its worldwide study of 943 coups (426 successful, 336 attempted, and 181 conspiracies) since World War II.