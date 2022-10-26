 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two candidates seeking Pct. 4 commissioner post

Today, The Eagle turns its attention to the race for Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 4

This will be the first time in almost three decades that there won’t be a Cauley representing the precinct. Carey Cauley represented Precinct 4 until his 2009 death and his wife, Irma Cauley has represented it since then. It is a marvelous example of service to the community.

Only the residents of Precinct 4 may vote in this race.

Early voting in the Nov. 8 election begins Monday morning and continues through Nov. 4 at five locations:

Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan.

Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan.

Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan St., Bryan.

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility — 1603 Graham Road, College Station.

College Station City Hall — 1101 Texas Ave., Bush 4141 Community Room.

Hours for early voting are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30, and 7a.m.to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Voters must present one of seven forms of identification:

Texas driver’s license

Texas election ID certificate

Texas personal ID card

Texas handgun license

U.S. military ID with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photograph

U.S. passport

Here is a look at the candidates for Precinct 4 commissioner, in ballot order:

