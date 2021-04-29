Trump's greatest accomplishment

I keep masks right next to the front door, along with sanitizer and gloves. They have been there for over a year. I have extras in my purse and my car, although, other than errands for medical stuff, I haven’t gone too many places since then.

And now, as an “incentive” to people who’ve been wearing masks up until now, those of us who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks outside (if we’re not in a crowd) or at outdoor gatherings with other vaccinated people.

Poor Donald Trump. He was dead wrong about masks and social distancing, about lockdowns and limits on gatherings. Too many people died. He could have pulled us together, and instead, by politicizing science, he split us apart, which is why he did not get reelected.

But he was right about vaccines. Operation Warp Speed, as they called it, worked, almost miraculously. No one I know who knows anything about science thought that a vaccine could be developed in a year. We taxpayers gave billions of dollars to Pfizer and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (and others that have not made it over the finish line yet) to do the impossible, and they did.