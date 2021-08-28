Trump left shell of a party

These have been the two core planks of the Republican platform, both completely divorced from factual reality and directly opposed to America’s interests: to oppose any and all efforts to stop the coronavirus or bring the economy back, and to enflame their base against American democracy by telling lies about the 2020 election, in part to justify egregious, racist voter suppression efforts in Republican states across the country.

But Trump, who convinced so many that he was fighting for them on the basis of rhetoric and personality rather than his policies that predominately showered wealthy donors with benefits at the expense of working people, is largely gone. He has no power, not even a Twitter account. He’s more like a QAnon shadowy presence than the day-to-day influence on national discourse he was a year ago.

Above all, the primary problem facing the Republican Party is the same one it faced in 2018 — not an inspiring comparison for Republicans — that Trump supporters respect and turn out for Trump, and they can see straight through his subservient, phony lackeys.

Moderate and Democratic voters on the other hand, have seen Joe Biden making their lives better, and will be willing to support him and turn out against Trump lackeys.

Trump’s influence on the Republican Party is clear: He annihilated it in any principled, dignified way. And now with him gone, Republicans are left with a shell of a party, with not even Trump inside.

Jesse Lee is vice president of communications at the CAP Action Fund. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.