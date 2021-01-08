Trump is responsible for one of America's darkest days

But amid the darkness, we also saw our democracy’s resilience. Within hours, the Capitol was cleared and Congress reconvened. By early Thursday morning, both houses had confirmed Joe Biden’s victory with bipartisan support. Despite Trump’s unprecedented assault on our democratic institutions, our institutions did not falter. The lower courts — including many led by Trump-appointed judges — have rejected Trump’s bogus claims. The Supreme Court, with its Trump-appointed 6-3 conservative majority, has refused to entertain his calls to intervene. While some Republicans have pandered shamefully to Trump, many GOP elected officials at all levels of government — federal, state and local — have stood up for the integrity of our electoral process. All 10 living former secretaries of Defense — including Republicans Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld — have united to back military leaders in resisting any efforts to involve them in the election dispute. Pence did his constitutional duty and refused to go along with Trump’s scheme to reject the election results, as did Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.

But as we reflect on Wednesday’s events, and the president’s responsibility for what transpired, it is worth noting that one institution has failed us: the media. Trump was able to convince millions of Americans to believe that they were being disenfranchised through electoral fraud. Why did so many believe his lies? Because the media — which is supposed to be an objective arbiter of facts — has lost its credibility. An August 2020 Gallup/Knight Foundation poll found that 83% of Americans believe that there is “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of political bias in news coverage, and 80% of Americans say that these inaccuracies are intentional — either because the reporter is misrepresenting the facts or making them up entirely. In the eyes of Trump supporters, many in the media have spent the past four years doing just that, hyping flimsy allegations such as the Steele dossier and the conspiracy theory that Trump colluded with Russia in an effort to bring him down. So now they are unwilling to believe those same news organizations when they report the truth — that the president’s claims that the election was stolen are patently untrue.