Troops always will be American heroes

I see the faces of those young men and two women — all younger than my youngest — and tears follow. Killed by a suicide imbecile wearing a vest loaded with 25 pounds of high explosives and shrapnel, they were trying to help Afghans escape the country that we built and then donated to the Taliban.

Five of the 13 were just 20 years old. In interviews with CBS News, family and friends used similar language to describe them: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui was “just a good kid,” said his high school principal Robert Ibbetson. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, who had been in Afghanistan for just over a week and was due home in two weeks was, “One of the best kids ever,” said his mother Cheryl Merola. “Kind, loving ... he would give anything for anybody.”

That he did. They all did.

As we sort through our feelings and reactions to the Taliban takeover, Country Joe’s question remains. What were we fighting for? After 20 years, who really knows?

It was never our mission or our job to create a country or establish a democracy. We couldn’t unravel all the factions, or cultural differences, but eradicating the terrorists was a big part of it.

On that score, we clearly failed.

What follows next surely will haunt us, but here’s hoping our troops will be daily reminded by strangers that, no matter the mistakes of our commanders in chief, they will always be American heroes to us.

