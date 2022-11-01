 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Treats everyone equally and with respect

Several months ago, I met Justin Lopez. I found out that he is running for justice of the peace, Precinct 4 in Brazos County.

I have visited with Justin Lopez on many occasions and I have listened to him and heard him speak passionately about the Brazos Valley and its community. I am honored to call him my friend.

Justin Lopez is honest, fair and treats everyone equally and with respect. I admire his integrity and his love for the community.

He  gives his time to the community that he loves. I have found him to be very open and approachable. Justin has a giving heart. He has the full desire to continue serving Brazos County as your next justice of the peace, Precinct 4. He has the desire and commitment to make a positive changes that would benefit the entire community. 

People are also reading…

I have seen the work that he is doing throughout the community. 

I do not live in Brazos County, so I am unable to vote in Brazos County. You may ask why it concerns me who is the elected officials in Brazos County. Well, I spend the majority of my time in Brazos County. I have family and friends who reside in Brazos County and in Precinct 4 of Brazos County. 

The decisions that the elected officials in Brazos County make also affect other surrounding counties. 

I urge you to look at the person who is running — not the political party.  Justin Lopez is the best candidate for justice of the peace, Precinct 4. 

CHRISTIE SOULES

Franklin

