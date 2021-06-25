Treating Afghan allies unfairly

The material support statute, elements of which were in the Immigration and Nationality Act signed by Bill Clinton, were barely invoked until passage of the 2001 USA Patriot Act. It makes it illegal to provide assistance to any group the U.S. government considers a foreign terrorist organization. But the precedent-setting asylum denial came in 2018 under the Trump administration, after Trump had campaigned pledging to use it more broadly. “In the Matter of A.C.M.” involved a Salvadoran woman who was enslaved by a paramilitary group and escaped, says Herting:

“The Department of Justice said while she was enslaved, she cooked and cleaned for the terrorists,” concluding she provided them material support, he said. That concept has since been applied in a number of other cases, as documented by the “New Yorker” magazine.

“His story is so overwhelmingly unimpeachable,” said Herting of Zee, “that I would hope there would be some decency or rationality. But I haven’t seen a ton of evidence to suggest that exists.”

Herting challenges Grassley’s contention that he can do nothing because it’s a law. The senator can push to change the law, he says.

Zee will appear June 28 before an immigration appeals court in Omaha to plead his case. A GoFundMe account has been set up for his legal fees.