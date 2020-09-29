Top brass should not endorse candidates

The more retired military figures endorse, the more Americans will see the military as partial. A downward spiral may follow. One president picks a brazenly partisan former general for some high office. The next president of the other party picks an openly partisan former admiral for another high office. And so on, with competence mattering less and less until it matters not at all. When America loses unity in this manner, our adversaries are more than happy to leverage the division. It’s why the Kremlin-funded media outlet RT recently ran the headline, “Whose side are generals on?”

Although their numbers are rising, these presidential endorsers are still a minority. There are a little more than 7,000 generals and admirals of all ranks on the retired rolls, and 6,000 of them have not yet endorsed a presidential candidate.

Given the military’s hierarchical culture, it would take only a few well-regarded four-star generals and admirals to mobilize a no-endorsements campaign and reaffirm the political neutrality of America’s armed forces.