To err is human, to forgive no longer is possible

And, I am thinking of a very different example — Dorothy Day. As a young woman she was a bohemian. As a mature woman she housed, and walked with, the homeless. And as an old woman, she became a saint, fully functioning in a broken world.

Granted, it is hard to imagine Louis or Charlie performing a public mea culpa or working with the homeless.

But what if they did? Would it matter?

Michael Milken changed his life. The wolf of Wall Street became a dedicated philanthropist, raising millions for cancer research. Fortune magazine called him, “the man who changed medicine.”

If it is true that redemption is no longer possible, why should this be so?

Puritanism? We are at least as pornographic a society as a puritanical one.

We believe less and less in heavenly redemption, so maybe worldly redemption is hard to imagine?

Or, is our problem our growing addiction to intolerance, fueled by social media? We almost cannot help ourselves. We are hooked on tearing down heroes and toppling statues and reputations.

I think we have lost confidence in good faith and goodwill.