'Tips' to ward off inflation

Another tip: borrow lots of money.

If you can borrow a million today at a 3% annual rate and the inflation rate continues at 7% , you will enjoy a 4% gain.

That is, as today’s dollars inflate, it will be easier for you to repay the loan in the future.

Even this English major can see that makes sense — sort of.

Another tip: buy cars.

That was certainly my strategy in my spendthrift 20s, when I lived paycheck to paycheck, in part because I always had to have a nice ride that I couldn’t afford.

I can’t believe any news outlet would encourage Americans to put their money into automobiles, traditionally a horrible, rapidly depreciating investment.

But in a world turned on its head — there is a shortage of cars due to a shortage of computer chips used in their manufacture — even new and old cars are soaring in value.

My father has lost a fortune in cars over his lifetime, as they depreciated 30% or more the day he drove them off the car lot.