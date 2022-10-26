Timothy Delasandro, Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4

1. Do you feel Precinct 4 gets its fair share of county funding? If not, why? (150 words)

Historically, PCT4 has been overlooked – and we need a Commissioner who will stand up for us. This is even more important now because the Hwy 47 RELLIS Campus development and a new Interstate-14 are coming and with them, new infrastructure needs for PCT4. We need to be proactive to ensure that new infrastructure benefits all citizens, and this is why I have opposed county Proposition B on the ballot. Prop B would permanently fund a regional mobility (toll road) authority by charging new registration fees, which are essentially regressive taxes. We don’t need to permanently fund an unelected, unaccountable toll road authority with eminent domain powers in Brazos County.

The Hwy47/I-14 corridor currently in development is “X” marks the spot, in PCT4, for the future growth of Brazos County – and PCT4 is where we need to be investing in infrastructure.

2. What are the greatest needs of Pct. 4 and how would you go about addressing them? (150 words)

Right now, one of the greatest need is for emergency mental healthcare. With the closing of the county’s only in-patient mental health facility, the county simply doesn’t have those services. I would have supported using the ARPA funds for mental healthcare as a higher priority than a medical examiner’s office.

We also need property tax relief. Our valuations are skyrocketing and PCT4 will be a swing vote on property taxes. For example, if you’re a senior on a fixed income, with a valuation lock, decreasing the property tax rate decreases your taxes. The current Commissioners have said that county employees need a raise because times are hard, and I agree. But our citizens need relief, too. I support the no-new-revenue rate – we should work together to keep our taxes low by focusing on the county’s core services, such as roads, courts, and law enforcement.

3. Do you believe the commissioner’s position is full-time or would you hold another job in addition to the county post? (100 words)

The Commissioner’s position pays a full-time salary, and so, is a full time job. I’m currently an active full-time RN in our community, and if elected, I would significantly reduce my hours to only a level necessary to keep my license active, a few hours a month.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this office? (100 words)

I have a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University, and I work in a supervisory role as a RN. I’ve been active in the community to keep our taxes low – and to protect private property rights. Ultimately, the Commissioner’s Court gives political direction to the professionals that run Brazos County and this election will decide which direction we take. I believe that the Court should keep our taxes low and to accomplish that goal, we should focus on our core infrastructure and service needs, and that includes our roads, the courts, and the Sheriff and Constable offices.