Time to end the power grid blame game

Time spent attacking the wind rather than securing natural gas infrastructure is worse than simply wasted.

In addition, state efforts to shift Texas’ energy mix away from renewables would increase costs to consumers without delivering any added reliability benefit.

During this spring’s legislative session, there were efforts to add additional costs to renewable energy as an indirect means of encouraging future investment in other fuel sources. While these measures probably would not have done much to change the fuel mix on the Texas grid, they definitely would have made electricity more expensive.

Indeed, that was the very purpose: to make non-renewables more competitive by making renewables cost more. Texans, who are already paying for the costs of the February event, don’t need to have their bills raised even more, especially when renewables weren’t the problem in the first place.