Three candidates seeking CS mayor's position

Today, The Eagle turns its attention to the College Station city races with a look at the candidates for mayor.

Mayor Karl Mooney, who has done such a good job over the past six years, is term-limited from running again.

Three candidates filed for the mayor position — Rick Robison, John Nichols and Jacob Randolph. Both Nichols and Robison answered questions submitted by the Editorial Board but, despite repeated requests, Randolph did not respond.

All College Station City Council races are at-large, so every voter in the city may cast a ballot in every council race, including this one.

Early voting in the Nov. 8 election begins Monday morning and continues through Oct. 30 at five locations:

Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan.

Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan.

Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan St., Bryan.

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility — 1603 Graham Road, College Station.

College Station City Hall — 1101 Texas Ave., Bush 4141 Community Room.

Hours for early voting are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30, and 7a.m.to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Voters must present one of seven forms of identification:

Texas driver’s license

Texas election ID certificate

Texas personal ID card

Texas handgun license

U.S. military ID with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photograph

U.S. passport

Here is a look at the candidates for College Station mayor, in ballot order: