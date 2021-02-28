There's no good news from a dour Joe Biden

Yet Biden and Fauci keep moving the goal posts back.

Now they tell us the vaccine won’t be enough to allow us to return to what life was like BC — Before COVID.

Fauci basically has said you can get 40 vaccine shots and wear 13 masks and you still should not visit your grandkids or you might die.

The president — our pessimist in chief — went on a CNN town hall and said we might be back to normal by Christmas.

Normal? Come on, man! America’s never going back to what it was before it became the Land of Lockdowns.

Too many businesses have died. Too many workers have lost their jobs. Too many public health rules and mandates have been issued.

Plus, the Democrats in charge of blue states and cities never are going to let “normal” return. They love the new powers that the war against COVID-19 has given them too much.

So, is there any good news from the Biden administration?

A little ray of sunshine in the gloom?

I think I might have seen some. A bunch of Democrats in Congress reportedly sent a letter to the president wanting him to give up sole authority over the nuclear codes.