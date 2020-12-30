There were things to celebrate in the year of the COVID pandemic

• Diversity, Democratic Party edition — President-elect Joe Biden is at least the third Democratic president committed to making sure that all party groups are represented in White House and executive-branch personnel. But he has one enormous advantage in fulfilling his promise: Members of previously excluded groups have become key party actors. Biden could choose from multiple female, Black and Latino candidates with conventional qualifications for every post, something that wasn’t the case for Bill Clinton in 1992-1993.

• Do-some-things Congress — I’m not sure what overall grade historians will give the exiting 116th Congress. It’s hard to see any progress on the nation’s long-term problems. In terms of deliberation and other procedural questions, there was little to brag about. The rushed impeachment, brief trial and acquittal (without even calling witnesses) of Donald Trump? We’ll be fighting about that one for a long time, but I don’t hear a lot of people calling it one of institution’s finest hours.

But when a genuine emergency came around, Congress acted pretty quickly. Four bills passed in rapid succession, including the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which was signed on March 27. None of these laws were ideal, of course; laws never are. And pushing the follow-up bill from April to December meant that plenty of pain that could have been avoided was not.