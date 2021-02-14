The wrong way to honor Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

A full-grown white man wearing an Afro wig is never a good idea. In fact, it’s totally unacceptable. So why would a teacher at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village, Kansas, don one for a Kansas City Chiefs spirit day?

A photo of the smiling educator dressed in a Patrick Mahomes No. 15 jersey and Afro with a headband is appalling. It was posted on the student council’s Instagram account Feb. 2 before being removed. But screenshots are forever, and one ended up in my inbox.

“Jersey Tuesday was a success with these East faculty members,” the caption on the hideous snapshot read.

Several students and their parents passionately implored school Principal Scott Sherman to address the issue. How does it make Black students feel to see a white faculty member sporting an Afro, some asked. And a hairstyle has nothing to do with a jersey day, anyway.

The school did not make Sherman available for an interview. I reached out to the teacher directly but didn’t hear back. He certainly didn’t commit a crime, so I am reluctant to name him.

The incident was handled as a personnel issue, a district spokesman said. There is no districtwide policy that prohibits Afro wigs. Maybe there should be.