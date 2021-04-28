The world of 2030 will be far different from today

The world of 2030 will be radically different from the one most of us were born into, and the global pandemic only will speed up this timeline.

Some of the changes on the horizon: Africa’s population will top East Asia’s for the first time, there will be more grandparents than grandchildren, more than half of the world’s net worth will belong to women, and China will be the world’s largest economy and consumer market.

These trends will bring about fundamental realignments in consumer, labor and financial markets, as well as in global economics and geopolitics.

Many of the changes involve population trends. The global birth rate has been on the decline for decades, mainly because women have had increasing access to educational and labor-market opportunities. But COVID-19 is accelerating the baby bust, despite couples being confined at home because of quarantine. An estimated 300,000 to 500,000 fewer babies may be born in the United States next year, a projected reduction of about 10% relative to 2019.

The economic recession and high unemployment are causing U.S. couples to postpone expanding their families, which will contribute to the overall aging of the U.S. population. As early as 2026, more Americans will be older than 60 instead of below age 20 — for the first time in history.