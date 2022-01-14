The wisdom of Thomas Jefferson

On Jan. 6, 2022, I was in Washington, D.C. viewing the original collection of Thomas Jefferson’s library that had been the beginning of this national treasure we call the Library of Congress.
I could not help but gaze across the street to the Capitol that had been the site of such an awful attack just one year ago in 2021.
Scenes of people storming the Capitol while Vice President Mike Pence was forced to flee the Senate and representatives hid under their desks in the House flashed through my mind.
But thankfully this year all was calm though the Capitol still was closed to visitors.
While the Jefferson quote, “I cannot live without my books,” was prominently displayed in the Library of Congress, I was thinking of another Jefferson quote:
“I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; his justice cannot sleep forever.”
This was Jefferson writing in the closing years of the American Revolution. This was Jefferson, a slave owner, expressing his concerns over the institution of slavery in this new country he had helped to create. This was the Thomas Jefferson who many today seek to remove from his place in our history books as the major author of the Declaration of Independence while his role as a slave owner is discussed and debated.
But this is also the Thomas Jefferson who wrote: “I think a change already perceptible, since the origin of the present revolution. The spirit of the master is abating, that of the slave rising from the dust, his condition mollifying, the way I hope preparing, under the auspices of heaven, for a total emancipation, and that this is disposed, in the order of events, to be with the consent of the masters, rather than by their extirpation.”
And this is the Jefferson who, in the same writing, asked, “Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are the gift of God.”
Today, we are quick to celebrate our liberties and our rights and judge what we see as the shortcomings of our ancestors, but we are far less committed to acknowledging these liberties and rights as the gift of God … which is what Jefferson meant when he wrote:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Standing in the Library of Congress and looking at the Capitol on Jan. 6, one year after the attack on the Capitol, I had to pause and thank Thomas Jefferson — not only for his library, but for his wisdom in reminding us that our liberties are the gift of God that require us to commit ourselves to using these liberties to make life better for all of our citizens because, as he stated in his First Inaugural Message, “Every difference of opinion is not a difference of principle.”
Jefferson and his library remind us that instead of seizing power by force, we should seek the wisdom required to serve others as our responsibility.
But we should also recall that even Jefferson, with all of his faith in “we the people” wrote to James Monroe in 1785, just four years after the surrender of the British at Yorktown, Virginia, expressing his fears that Americans might fail to fully grasp the opportunities they had been given to govern themselves.
“My god! How little do my countrymen know what precious blessings they are in possession of, and which no other people on earth enjoy.”
Today, as we continue to work to recover the trust in ourselves and in our way of life that has allowed us to prosper for more than 200 years, we should stop and thank Thomas Jefferson and so many others who believed that we could govern ourselves and live in peace with each other and with all people of goodwill.
And we should pledge ourselves anew to preserve, protect and defend the demanding and rewarding form of government we have inherited which we must preserve for future generations of Americans.
Thank you, Thomas Jefferson, for your library and for the wisdom you passed on to future American citizens.
Blanche Henderson Brick is a retired professor of history at Blinn College in Bryan.