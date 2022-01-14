The wisdom of Thomas Jefferson

But this is also the Thomas Jefferson who wrote: “I think a change already perceptible, since the origin of the present revolution. The spirit of the master is abating, that of the slave rising from the dust, his condition mollifying, the way I hope preparing, under the auspices of heaven, for a total emancipation, and that this is disposed, in the order of events, to be with the consent of the masters, rather than by their extirpation.”

And this is the Jefferson who, in the same writing, asked, “Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are the gift of God.”

Today, we are quick to celebrate our liberties and our rights and judge what we see as the shortcomings of our ancestors, but we are far less committed to acknowledging these liberties and rights as the gift of God … which is what Jefferson meant when he wrote:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”