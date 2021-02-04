The strong case for transgender inclusion in athletics

The aims of athletics

Supporters of HB 1458, and other bills like it, point to issues of fairness and the notion that athletes assigned male at birth have a natural advantage. These arguments miss the mark in at least two ways.

First, fairness arguments presuppose that athletes assigned male at birth are better athletes than those assigned female at birth. At the elite end of the athletics spectrum, this is correct. The fastest man in the world, for example, is speedier than the fastest woman. For everyone else, though, athleticism is more evenly distributed.

To illustrate, consider an example from a local event. The fastest woman in the 2019 BCS Marathon completed the race in 2 hours 59 minutes. This impressive time was slower than 11 men but was faster than more than 500 other participants, the majority of whom were men.

Athletes assigned male at birth are not automatically athletic, nor are they inevitably better than athletes assigned female at birth. Advancing such arguments only reinforces outdated gender stereotypes.