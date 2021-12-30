The strange language of the left

WASHINGTON — At the end of 2021, a year of weird speaking, Americans learned from Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, that “student debt is policy violence.”

Previously, Americans were lectured that “silence is violence” — that not voicing support for this or that supposedly oppressed group is violence against it.

The proliferation of new forms of violence raises a question: Are old forms — say, a flash mob looting a Louis Vuitton store — still violence? Or is this just the vigorous articulation of intersectional consciousness against consumer culture’s commodification of everything, including commodities?

Normal people, who might want to toss anvils to progressives drowning in their jargon, should modify George Orwell’s axiom that “the great enemy of clear language is insincerity.” Today, the enemy of clarity is the scary sincerity of progressives who are inflamed politically about everything.

Two percent of Hispanics, according to a national poll cited by Politico, approve of progressives designating them Latinx. In 2021, did Blacks and Indigenous People of Color suddenly start thinking of themselves as BIPOCs? Or did advanced thinkers volunteer to do BIPOCs’ thinking for them?