The similarities between Gaza crisis and the US

Israel’s war on Gaza is killing innocent children and assaulting press freedom. I fear parallels between its broken vision and the American Experiment.

The situation involving Israel, the Palestinian people, war-torn Gaza and the West Bank seems to change by the hour, and so does the way that so many people feel about it. That was really driven home in a diary by Associated Press journalist Fares Akram, who is from Gaza and wrote this past weekend about what it’s like to cover a never-ending conflict that has claimed the life of his father and five other family members, and which saw an Israeli bomb slam into his family’s farm on Friday. He said his work was his only refuge.

“The Associated Press office is the only place in Gaza City I feel somewhat safe,” Akram wrote. “The Israeli military has the coordinates of the high-rise, so it’s less likely a bomb will bring it crashing down.” But even that last sliver of faith proved illusory.

Timely warning

At the same time the AP journalist was posting his essay, the Israeli Defense Force was on the phone telling the news organization, its neighbors from the Al-Jazeera network and other residents to leave that high-rise immediately.