The scandal that created open government in Texas

Basically, the allegations were that Sharp was seeking to be able to loan more money from his bank.

The federal government’s Federal Deposit Insurance Commission required that banks keep at least 25 percent of their money in reserves.

Sharp sought to set up a state deposit insurance commission, that would require only a 10 percent reserve.

To help this idea along, he got Gov. Smith to include bills to fulfill his plan on the agenda for a special legislative session.

In the process, through manipulating companies he owned and a non-profit organization he influenced, he arranged quick-profit stock deals for several people, including Smith and Mutscher.

His bank would loan them money to buy stock in his company, and then he would juggle accounts so that their stock value took a huge leap they then could cash in.

Sharp’s pet bills passed, but ironically, Smith wound up vetoing them, because of opposition from Texas bankers.

The implications of an investigation by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission were revealed in the media on the evening before the January 1971 inauguration of Gov. Smith and Lt. Gov. Ben Barnes to their second two-year terms.