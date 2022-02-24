The rest of Jackie Robinson's story

When the U.S. Army drafted Robinson in 1942, his football career was interrupted until his 1944 honorable discharge.

In Robinson’s first game back after his discharge, he threw two touchdown passes. A week later he rushed for 101 yards on only eight carries in a victory over the Hollywood Wolves.

By 1945, however, baseball beckoned. Playing for the Negro League’s Kansas City Monarchs, Robinson batted .387 and appeared in the 1945 Negro League All-Star Game where he caught the attention of Brooklyn Dodgers President and General Manager Branch Rickey.

At age 28, Robinson started at first base on April 15, 1947, a historic moment. Robinson’s baseball achievements, achieved even though he endured taunts and spiteful comments, are numerous.

One that is unlikely to be topped is his record 19 home plate steals, shared with the St. Louis Cardinals’ Frankie Frisch. At age 35 in 1954, Robinson became the first National Leaguer to steal his way around the bases since 1928, and a year later he became one of only 12 men to steal home in the World Series.