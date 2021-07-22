The 'prestige' of becoming political performers

The last eight words are not reassuring while the nation is awash with arguments for “balancing” freedom of speech against myriad competing — and supposedly at least equally important — social values, such as comity, sensitivity about diversity, everyone feeling “safe,” etc. What other speech might be declared inimical to the nation’s “health”?

The city government of Anaheim, California, recently announced that a private venue that was to have hosted an “America First” rally — featuring two of the dregs of Congress, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, both Republicans — had canceled the event.

The private venue had a right to do so and said it did when it learned who the speakers would be. However, an Anaheim government spokesman said, “We as a city shared our public safety concerns” with the venue.

This supports the suspicion that Anaheim said it could not, or would not, protect the event from protests threatening “public safety.” This suspicion is strengthened by the city’s statement that “we respect free speech but also have a duty to call out speech that does not reflect our city and its values.”