The many memories on Daddy Patrol

I’ll retire today.

After nine years of weekly crossing guard duty at my children’s elementary school on Wednesday mornings, today I’ll turn in my orange vest and my handheld stop sign for the last time.

Those of us on the Daddy Patrol at Forest Ridge stop traffic in the car-rider line in front of the school to allow mostly teachers and occasional parents and students to cross from the parking lot into the school.

Positioned right at the front of the car-rider line all these years, I have witnessed a unique scene in American life — one that has given me so many reasons to have hope for the future.

With a rhythm that reminded me of ocean waves, a group of five to six cars pull up to the curb, faculty or staff from the school open the car doors, kids jump out of the cars, cars drive away, and the next group of five to six cars pull up.

Most days, the efficiency of the Forest Ridge car-rider line would make a Chick-fil-A owner proud.

A friend once told me his son asked him, “Does Jackson’s dad have another job, or is this his job?”

And most years, a kindergartener or two has looked up at me and asked if I was a police officer. If only I were that cool!

I must have heard “I love you, Mom!” or “I love you, Dad!” at least 100 times each Wednesday morning, often with a blown kiss — though I noted that the blown kisses and shouts of “I love you” became less common sometime between approximately second and third grade.

Countless parents blew kisses as they pulled away from the curb and slowly drove past their child.

The hugs, the high-fives, and the exuberant greetings from teachers and staff opening all those car doors were a weekly reminder of what I already knew: The teachers and staff in our public schools are some of society’s greatest heroes.

One morning, during the worst of the Omicron surge, a teacher told me, “We have 17 teachers out with COVID today. I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

My memories of the COVID-19 pandemic always will include the bright spots of watching the teachers and staff — and students — at Forest Ridge make the very best of a difficult situation.

Here are a few other memories I will cherish:

I will miss seeing the dogs whose families let them stick their heads out an open window. I was sure the pets enjoyed this morning ritual more than anyone else involved.

The occasional parents who let their children joyfully stand up in the car, with their heads rising up through the sunroof, while their cars slowly snaked through the school parking lot. YOLO (you only live once).

I’ll miss seeing the kids who stopped dead in their tracks while walking into the school, because they heard the Pledge of Allegiance or the announcement of the moment of silence on the loudspeaker and they wanted to show their respect. Texas does a brilliant job instilling that kind of respect in children as young as 4 or 5 years old.

I’ll miss the surprise, and the pure joy, when two friends were dropped off at nearly the same time in the car rider line and then suddenly noticed each other. It was as if they knew an act of God had brought them to that moment, which was usually followed by big hugs and walking into the school together.

I’ll miss seeing the older siblings seated up front with the parent who was driving. Cool as a cucumber, the older siblings had confident smiles that said, “I remember this place, but I’ve moved on to bigger things.”

I’ll miss the selflessness on display daily, whether it took the form of kids bringing or collecting food donations for the local food bank, or just a kid noticing someone else who needed a helping hand.

My years on Daddy Patrol have given me a new understanding of Jesus’ entreaty, “Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:3).

Thank you to the families, students, teachers and staff who have shown me so many reasons to feel hopeful about our future. Long live elementary schools, and long live the Daddy Patrol. #CSISD

Nate Sharp is father to four children in College Station schools and a retiring member of the Forest Ridge Elementary Daddy Patrol.